The Amazing Spider-Man #7 Micro-Review – Gearin’ Up with Gobby

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

The Amazing Spider-Man 7, cover, 2022, John Romita Jr.TITLE: The Amazing Spider-Man #7
AUTHOR: Zeb Wells
ARTISTS: John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna (Inker), Marcio Menyz (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer)
RELEASED: August 10, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Apparently, Spidey is about to get some tech help from Norman Osborn, a.k.a. the Green Goblin. “So smart it makes you dumb” indeed…

Wells seems to add Kamala Khan, a.k.a. Ms. Marvel, to Peter’s supporting cast in this issue. I can’t bring myself to complain about that.

Romita gets to draw the Vulture here. While I’ve been pretty critical of his work in the past, he’s undeniably one of the more iconic Spidey artists of all time. So any time he gets to draw a classic villain like that, it’s a treat.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.