The Amazing Spider-Man #7 Micro-Review – Gearin’ Up with Gobby

TITLE: The Amazing Spider-Man #7

AUTHOR: Zeb Wells

ARTISTS: John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna (Inker), Marcio Menyz (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer)

RELEASED: August 10, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Apparently, Spidey is about to get some tech help from Norman Osborn, a.k.a. the Green Goblin. “So smart it makes you dumb” indeed…

Wells seems to add Kamala Khan, a.k.a. Ms. Marvel, to Peter’s supporting cast in this issue. I can’t bring myself to complain about that.

Romita gets to draw the Vulture here. While I’ve been pretty critical of his work in the past, he’s undeniably one of the more iconic Spidey artists of all time. So any time he gets to draw a classic villain like that, it’s a treat.

