A Ms. Marvel & Wolverine #1 Micro-Review – Swatting Flies

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Ms. Marvel &amp; Wolverine 1, cover, 2022, Sara Pichelli, Federico BleeTITLE: Ms. Marvel & Wolverine #1
AUTHOR: Jody Houser
ARTISTS: Ze Carlos, Erick Arciniega (Colorist), Travis Lanham (Letterer). Cover by Sara Pichelli & Federico Blee.
RELEASED: August 10, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

As the cover kind of indicates, this issue is more like Ms. Marvel & X-Men, as opposed to just Ms. Marvel & Wolverine. That’s a little disappointing for me, as I was hoping to see more of their personalities clashing.

What’s more, all these heroes don’t really do anything other than swat flies. Sure, they’re big robotic flies. And there a lot of them. But still.

It looks like this is the first installment of a multi-parter that sees Ms. Marvel work with a variety of Marvel heroes. So maybe they’re playing the long game with this one.

