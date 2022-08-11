A Ms. Marvel & Wolverine #1 Micro-Review – Swatting Flies

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Ms. Marvel & Wolverine #1

AUTHOR: Jody Houser

ARTISTS: Ze Carlos, Erick Arciniega (Colorist), Travis Lanham (Letterer). Cover by Sara Pichelli & Federico Blee.

RELEASED: August 10, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

As the cover kind of indicates, this issue is more like Ms. Marvel & X-Men, as opposed to just Ms. Marvel & Wolverine. That’s a little disappointing for me, as I was hoping to see more of their personalities clashing.

What’s more, all these heroes don’t really do anything other than swat flies. Sure, they’re big robotic flies. And there a lot of them. But still.

It looks like this is the first installment of a multi-parter that sees Ms. Marvel work with a variety of Marvel heroes. So maybe they’re playing the long game with this one.

