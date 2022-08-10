Epic Covers: Ant-Man #1 by Tom Reilly

Rob Siebert

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

I’ve been digging on solid color background covers lately. I showed some love to a She-Hulk one last week, it’s Ant-Man #1 by Tom Reilly.

What I dig about this is that because of the bright primary colors, the one aspect of the cover that’s not brightly colored, Ant-Man’s helmet, draws the eye. That’s obviously appropriate, especially for a first issue. The awesome design of Ant-Man’s classic helmet only adds to the awesomeness.

Ant-Man 1, cover, 2022, Tom Reilly

