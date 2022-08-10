Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League – Green Lantern #1 Micro-Review – Two Snapshots

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Worlds Without a Justice League Green Lantern, cover, 2022, Fernando BlancoTITLE: Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League – Green Lantern #1
AUTHORS: Philip Kennedy Johnson, Jeremy Adams
ARTISTS: Fernando Blanco, Jack Herbert, Jordie Bellaire (Colorist), Alex Guimaraes (Colorist), Troy Peteri (Letterer)
RELEASED: August 9, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

So what we have here are glimpses at two worlds made from the essences of John Stewart and Hawkgirl, respectively. Though what these two stories really amount to are brief character snapshots, i.e. a look at what makes each character tick. And from that standpoint, they both more or less succeed.

This issue also has a giant undead baby monster with bat wings. Because comics are bizarre and wonderful like that.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

