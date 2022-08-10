A Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca #5 Micro-Review – Consistent Quality

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca #5

AUTHOR: Marc Guggenheim

ARTISTS: David Messina, Alex Sinclair (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer). Cover by Phil Noto.

RELEASED: August 10, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

This isn’t the strongest issue to come out of this series. But five issues in, Guggenheim, Messina, and this team have sold me on their ability to produce a quality monthly title about Han and Chewie. That’s saying something, considering how underwhelmed I was at the beginning.

The friendship between Han and Chewie is the understated emotional core to this book. It’s a buddy action comedy. And that’s how it should be, really.

On the downside, we get a gratuitous appearance from a couple of familiar Mos Eisley Cantina characters. Lame.

