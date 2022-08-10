A Batgirls #9 Micro-Review – Thanks For Showing Up!

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Batgirls #9

AUTHORS: Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad

ARTISTS: Neil Googe, Rico Renzi (Colorist), Becca Carey (Letterer). Cover by Jorge Corona & Sarah Stern.

RELEASED: August 9, 2022

This is one of the only superhero comics I’ve ever read to not only acknowledge that it’s a comic book, but to have our narrator (Stephanie) thank us for showing up again. Granted, this is the first issue of Batgirls I’ve picked up in awhile. Have they been doing that kind of thing the whole time? It’s…different.

KGBeast, the villain that shot Nightwing in the head and gave him amnesia, is back to being treated like a chump. Our heroes pretty much spank him here. Well, we knew his sudden serious turn wouldn’t last, didn’t we?

