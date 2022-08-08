Toy Chest Theater: Hulk Meets Godzilla

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Now here’s an interesting match up. Despite their immense size difference, Hulk might actually be able to hold his own against the King of the Monsters. And who’s to say we’ll never see it? We never thought we’d see Godzilla face off with the Power Rangers. But here we are.

Toystorys_ manages to inject some nice suspense into the image by setting it just before one of Godzilla’s energy blasts. This would actually make for an awesome comic book cover, if the day ever comes that these two meet on the paneled page…

