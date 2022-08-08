Toy Chest Theater: Hulk Meets Godzilla

Rob Siebert

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Now here’s an interesting match up. Despite their immense size difference, Hulk might actually be able to hold his own against the King of the Monsters. And who’s to say we’ll never see it? We never thought we’d see Godzilla face off with the Power Rangers. But here we are.

Toystorys_ manages to inject some nice suspense into the image by setting it just before one of Godzilla’s energy blasts. This would actually make for an awesome comic book cover, if the day ever comes that these two meet on the paneled page…

Hulk, Godzilla, toystorys

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.