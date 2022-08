By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

There’s a black and white cut of Logan, right? It’s on the Blu-Ray, isn’t it?

Either way, this shot from Cap Wolf Photos delightfully captures the spirit of James Mangold’s film, and Hugh Jackman’s final performance as the character. Is Logan talked about as one of the better comic book movies of the last decade? If not, it should be…

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.