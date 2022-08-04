A Golden Rage #1 Micro-Review – Violence From the Voiceless

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Golden Rage #1 (of 5)

AUTHOR: Chrissy Williams

ARTISTS: Lauren Knight, Sofie Dodgeson (Colorist), Becca Carey (Letterer)

RELEASED: August 3, 2022



By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Golden Rage takes place in a world where older women are deemed useless and abandoned on an island. The solicitation calls it Battle Royale meets The Golden Girls. But once you discover just why they’re on the island, you learn there’s a touch of The Handmaid’s Tale in there too.

I appreciated and enjoyed this first issue. It gives a spotlight and a voice to a group that’s often as cast aside in the real world as they are in this story. Also, don’t let the “kindly grandma” imagery fool you. There are some bad ass ladies in this book.

