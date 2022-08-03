The New Champion of Shazam! #1 Micro-Review – A Perfect Fit

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: The New Champion of Shazam! #1

AUTHOR: Josie Campbell

ARTISTS: Evan “Doc” Shaner, Becca Carey (Letterer)

RELEASED: August 2, 2022



By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

It’s evident from the very first page that Campbell and Shaner are both a perfect fit for Mary Marvel. Campbell has a great voice for a young adult story like this one. Shaner’s art, meanwhile, looks young and modern. But it also captures a bit of that vintage, Golden Age vibe that the Shazam family is so closely identified with.

With the right story (which they may just have…), The New Champion of Shazam! has the potential to be really, really good.

Also, there’s a talking rabbit. Because why the hell not?

