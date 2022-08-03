The Closet #3 Micro-Review – “That’s it?”

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: The Closet #3 (of 3)

AUTHOR: James Tynion IV

ARTISTS: Gavin Fullarton, Chris O’Halloran (Colorist), Tom Napolitano (Letterer)

RELEASED: August 3, 2022



By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

“That’s it?”

That’s literally what I said as I closed The Closet #3. As in, that’s it? That’s the end? That’s issue #3 of 3?

The Closet doesn’t have the hopeful or happy ending you hope it does. Which kind of sucks, given how much Tynion, Fullarton, and the this team get you to root for this father and his four-year-old son. I suppose you can chalk it up as a cautionary tale about parenting.

But man, talk about a downer.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.