Epic Covers: She-Hulk #6 by Mike Mayhew

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Do women find Hulk sexy? I mean, I’m sure some do. But it’s not a widely regarded thing, is it? That’s one thing She-Hulk has that Hulk doesn’t, necessarily: Sex appeal.

That’s definitely the vibe Mike Mayhew is going for with this cover. But it’s sexy in a classy, non-overt sort of way. Mayhew also doesn’t shy away from the musculature in the character’s legs, which I appreciate.

Anyone else see Megan Fox in the face? Just a little bit? Maybe it’s just me…

