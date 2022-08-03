A Sword of Azrael #1 Micro-Review – The Relatable Monk

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Sword of Azrael 1, cover, 2022, Nikola CizmesijaTITLE: Sword of Azrael #1 (of 6)
AUTHOR: Dan Watters
ARTISTS: Nikola Cizmesija, Marissa Louise (Colorist), Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou. Cover by Cizmesija & Romulo Fajardo Jr.
RELEASED: August 2, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

I’d argue Jean-Paul Valley isn’t always the easiest character to sympathize with or relate to. Case in point, when we meet him in this issue he’s living as a monk at a monastery. Not necessarily a lifestyle your average reader can connect with…

But under Dan Watters, Valley is a man trying to live with what he sees as a monster inside him, while also trying to do good in the world. At the very least, that’s admirable. And who among us hasn’t lived with a part of ourselves we don’t like?

We’re off to a good start here.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

