A Sword of Azrael #1 Micro-Review – The Relatable Monk

TITLE: Sword of Azrael #1 (of 6)

AUTHOR: Dan Watters

ARTISTS: Nikola Cizmesija, Marissa Louise (Colorist), Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou. Cover by Cizmesija & Romulo Fajardo Jr.

RELEASED: August 2, 2022



By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

I’d argue Jean-Paul Valley isn’t always the easiest character to sympathize with or relate to. Case in point, when we meet him in this issue he’s living as a monk at a monastery. Not necessarily a lifestyle your average reader can connect with…

But under Dan Watters, Valley is a man trying to live with what he sees as a monster inside him, while also trying to do good in the world. At the very least, that’s admirable. And who among us hasn’t lived with a part of ourselves we don’t like?

We’re off to a good start here.

