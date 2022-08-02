Astonishing Art: Jessica Cruz by Suspiria Vilchez

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

As a character with anxiety issues, Jessica Cruz is perfect for the role of Green Lantern, which sees her overcome great fear to serve and protect others. She might actually be my favorite Green Lantern of all.

So naturally, I was drawn to this piece by Suspiria Vilchez. It depicts Jessica using acrylic inks on acrylic paper. The colors are gorgeous. The character likeness looks and feels authentic. And the “water” effect with her finger is fun. It’s an awesome portrait very much worthy of its subject.

