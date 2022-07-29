Toy Chest Theater: Hulk vs. Godzilla

Rob Siebert

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Does Hulk stand a chance against Godzilla? I say he does. He’s probably the only (relatively) normal-sized being that could be a physical threat to the King of the Monsters.

Either way, @toystorys_ puts up a pretty convincing argument with this image. A nice tight shot of our two characters, milliseconds before Godzilla tries to blast Hulk into oblivion. The lighting effect is great, and the scale difference between Godzilla and Hulk is spot on. A beautifully done image.

Hulk vs Godzilla, toystorys_

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.