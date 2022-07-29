Toy Chest Theater: Hulk vs. Godzilla

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Does Hulk stand a chance against Godzilla? I say he does. He’s probably the only (relatively) normal-sized being that could be a physical threat to the King of the Monsters.

Either way, @toystorys_ puts up a pretty convincing argument with this image. A nice tight shot of our two characters, milliseconds before Godzilla tries to blast Hulk into oblivion. The lighting effect is great, and the scale difference between Godzilla and Hulk is spot on. A beautifully done image.

