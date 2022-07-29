By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

We learned last month that a new Ghostbusters animated series is in the works at Netflix, not to mention an animated feature film.

While I don’t expect them to go back to the Real Ghostbusters well, Badoochi Studios has provided us with a really fun glimpse at what such a take might look like. I particularly enjoy the Phoebe and Podcast characters done in the Real Ghostbusters style.

I mean…a semi-revival of The Real Ghostbusters would make a hell of splash, right? Does it have to be out of the question?

