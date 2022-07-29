Astonishing Art: The Real GhostbustersII?!?

Rob Siebert

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

We learned last month that a new Ghostbusters animated series is in the works at Netflix, not to mention an animated feature film.

While I don’t expect them to go back to the Real Ghostbusters well, Badoochi Studios has provided us with a really fun glimpse at what such a take might look like. I particularly enjoy the Phoebe and Podcast characters done in the Real Ghostbusters style.

I mean…a semi-revival of The Real Ghostbusters would make a hell of splash, right? Does it have to be out of the question?

The Real Ghostbusters II, Badoochi Studios

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.