The Variants #2 Micro-Review – No Cosmic Fluff

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: The Variants #2 (of 5)

AUTHOR: Gail Simone

ARTISTS: Phil Noto, Cory Petit (Letterer)

RELEASED: July 27, 2022



By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Gail Simone’s wit really shines through in this book, thus far. It’s a good fit for Jessica Jones and the Hell’s Kitchen setting.

I can already tell I’m going to miss this Simone/Noto team when they’re done.

Considering this story has multiple multiversal Jessica Jones doubles, thus far it’s surprisingly grounded. By Marvel standards, anyway. Case in point, we open with a simple diner conversation between Jessica and Tigra. It feels very personal, and doesn’t get lost in what I’ll call “cosmic fluff” of it all.

