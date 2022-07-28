The Variants #2 Micro-Review – No Cosmic Fluff

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

The Variants 2, cover, 2022, Phil NotoTITLE: The Variants #2 (of 5)
AUTHOR: Gail Simone
ARTISTS: Phil Noto, Cory Petit (Letterer)
RELEASED: July 27, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Gail Simone’s wit really shines through in this book, thus far. It’s a good fit for Jessica Jones and the Hell’s Kitchen setting.

I can already tell I’m going to miss this Simone/Noto team when they’re done.

Considering this story has multiple multiversal Jessica Jones doubles, thus far it’s surprisingly grounded. By Marvel standards, anyway. Case in point, we open with a simple diner conversation between Jessica and Tigra. It feels very personal, and doesn’t get lost in what I’ll call “cosmic fluff” of it all. 

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.