An Ant-Man #1 Micro-Review – Tiny Time Travel

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Ant-Man 1, cover, 2022, Tom ReillyTITLE: Ant-Man #1 (of 4)
AUTHOR: Al Ewing
ARTISTS: Tom Reilly, Jordie Bellaire (Colorist), Cory Petit (Letterer)
RELEASED: July 27, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Even as someone who’s not overly familiar with Ant-Man, this issue is a lot of fun. It’s flavored like a ’60s superhero comic, complete with page-yellowing by colorist Jordie Bellaire. Our heroes are squeaky clean. Our villains twirl their mustaches with delight. They even have a cringeworthy name: The Ant-Agonists. (That can’t be the first time someone has used that…can it?)

If this issue is any indication, this four-issue tribute for Ant-Man’s 60th anniversary won’t be for everybody. But Ant-Man fans and comic book lovers should enjoy the ride.

