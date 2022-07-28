A Star Wars: Obi-Wan #3 Micro-Review – Lamenting the Lost

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Star Wars: Obi-Wan #3

AUTHOR: Christopher Cantwell

ARTISTS: Alessandro Miracolo, Frank William (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer). Cover by Phil Noto.

RELEASED: July 27, 2022



By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

This issue is about what you’d imagine it would be: Obi-Wan waxing poetic about all the lives lost in a particular battle during the Clone Wars. It doesn’t blow you away. But it doesn’t disappoint either.

The issue touches briefly on Obi-Wan’s dynamic with clone Commander Cody, his close ally during the war who would eventually turn on him during Order 66. If I were to pose on major complaint about this issue, it’s that the relationship between those two wasn’t explored more. There’s fertile storytelling ground there.

