A Public Domain #2 – Micro-Review – A True Anomaly

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Public Domain 2, cover, 2022, Chip ZdarskyTITLE: Public Domain #2
AUTHOR/ARTIST: Chip Zdarsky
RELEASED: July 27, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Public Domain continues to interest me, in that it’s a comic book about a comic book creator. As such, it’s unlike any other comic book on the market right now. Thus far, it’s essentially a book where normal people talk to each other about this abstract thing: The rights to comic book characters. Zdarsky has to create drama using images and ideas that aren’t very dramatic.

And yet, by the end of this issue, he’s got me hooked in and intrigued to see where he’s going next.

Public Domain is a true anomaly among its peers, and I can’t look away.

