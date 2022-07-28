A Gambit #1 Micro-Review – Return of the King

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Gambit #1 (of 5)

AUTHOR: Chris Claremont

ARTISTS: Sid Kotian, Espen Grundetjern (Colorist), Clayton Cowles (Letterer). Cover by Whilce Portacio & Alex Sinclair.

RELEASED: July 27, 2022



By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

I might lose a little fanboy cred for this, but I had no idea Gambit knew a young Storm. But this five-issue story returns Remy to his co-creator and legendary X-Men scribe Chris Claremont to dive into their shared history.

Any time Claremont writes an X-Men title it’s newsworthy, and rightfully so. Those who loved his Uncanny X-Men run will be at home here. And Sid Kotian and Espen Grundetjern make it look great. Fans less versed in X-Men history might be a little lost. But this is a worthwhile outing nonetheless.

