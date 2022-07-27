The Amazing Spider-Man #900 Micro-Review – Love For Libraries

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: The Amazing Spider-Man #900

AUTHOR: Various

ARTISTS: Various. Cover by John Romita Jr, Scott Hanna, & Marcio Menyz.

RELEASED: July 27, 2022



By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

One of the back-up stories in this oversized 900th issue is about Peter Parker returning overdue books to the library. As the husband of a librarian, I appreciated that one.

Another back-up is about Spidey meeting Jimmy Kimmel. So there’s that.

This issue is filled to the brim with great work by great creators. But selfishly I gravitated toward Ed McGuinness, who draws the main story in his exaggerated and cartoony style. He gets to work on not only Spidey, but his supporting cast and several classic villains. This one is pricey, but worth it.

