A Superman: Space Age #1 Micro-Review – Simply Glorious

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Superman: Space Age #1

AUTHOR: Mark Russell

ARTISTS: Mike Allred, Laura Allred (Colorist), Dave Sharpe (Letterer)

RELEASED: July 26, 2022



By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Be ready for this one. It’s hefty. If you’re a slow reader, grab a sandwich.

Thankfully, it’s worth it. Mark Russell gives us what, in many ways, is a DC: The New Frontier type story set in the ’60s and centered around Superman. It comes out beautifully. He drops several profound truths that really resonate with the world today.

And Mike and Laura Allred? The art they deliver is gorgeous as always. Their take on Superman is up there with some of the best I’ve ever seen.

If you only buy one comic this week, make it this one.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.