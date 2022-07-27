A Deathstroke Inc #11 Micro-Review – Less Fantasy, More Tears

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Deathstroke Inc 11, cover, 2022, Mikel JaninTITLE: Deathstroke Inc. #11
AUTHOR: Ed Brisson
ARTISTS: Dexter Soy, Veronica Gandini (Colorist), Steve Wands (Letterer). Cover by Mikel Janin.
RELEASED: July 26, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

This series is a hell of a lot more grounded than when I last left it. Much more personal too. Gone are the more fantastical elements that defined this series at the start. In their place are often heavier scenes, a la Slade looking into the eyes of his crying child.

This “Year One” story is a bit more palatable for yours truly. Less to take in all at once when you open the issue. Plus, these Mikel Janin covers are epic.

There’s a pretty cool showdown teased for next issue. For now, Deathstroke Inc. has me hooked back in.

