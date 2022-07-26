An Aquamen #6 Micro-Review – Go Figure…

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Aquamen #6

AUTHORS: Brandon Thomas, Chuck Brown

ARTISTS: Max Raynor, Adriano Lucas (Colorist), Andworld Design (Letters). Cover by Travis Moore & Lucas.

RELEASED: July 26, 2022



By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Go figure. They create an Aquamen title starring Arthur Curry and Jackson Hyde, only for Arthur to die (supposedly) in the pages of another book.

The cover for this issue makes it seem like it’s about the fall-out from what happens in “The Death of the Justice League.” In truth, that reaction only gets a few pages. The vast majority of the book is essentially business as usual. That’s fine for regular Aquamen readers. Not so much for Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths readers hoping to jump on.

