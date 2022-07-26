A TMNT #131 Micro-Review – A Lone Voice of Reason

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #131

AUTHORS: Sophie Campbell, Kevin Eastman & Tom Waltz (Story Consultants)

ARTISTS: Pablo Tunica, Ronda Pattison (Colorist), Shawn Lee (Letterer)

RELEASE DATE: July 27, 2022



By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

There’s only one person among the Splinter Clan (i.e. the Turtles and their extended family) that puts up a fight about aligning with Shredder. And frankly, they’re right. Why do the Turtles align themselves with Shredder so readily? This guy was their worst enemy at one point. What gives?

This story is tying back to City Fall in a big way. Fans that have jumped on since that event might be a little lost. But for those of us who’ve been around since issue #1, it’s pretty cool.

Pablo Tunica and Ronda Pattison continue to do awesome work together.

