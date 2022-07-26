A Detective Comics #1062 Micro-Review – Going Goth

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Detective Comics #1062
AUTHORS: Ram V, Simon Spurrier
ARTISTS: Rafael Albuquerque, Dani, Dave Stewart (Colorist), Ariana Maher (Letterer), Steve Wands (Letterer). Cover by Evan Cagle.
RELEASED: July 26, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Detective is embracing Batman’s gothic side with this story. Compared to last issue, much of this one is measurably darker. The texture is a little bit scratchier. We’ve got a very gothic looking opera scene, complete with a demon. It’s too early to judge the story. But it’s a way to go.

Our back-up story stars Jim Gordon. Between this, and what James Tynion IV had him doing over in The Joker, I’m really digging him in the detective role. It allows him to get his hands dirty in a way he often couldn’t as the commissioner.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

