A Dark Spaces: Wildfire #1 Micro-Review – Intrigue, Potential, and Untold Stories

TITLE: Dark Spaces: Wildfire #1

AUTHOR: Scott Snyder

ARTISTS: Hayden Sherman, Ronda Pattison (Colorist), Andworld Design (Letters)

RELEASED: July 20, 2022



By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

I get the sense that inmate female firefighters don’t have their stories told very often. So it’s pretty cool of this crew to focus on them, even in a fictional setting.

I haven’t seen much of Rescue Me. But I’m getting the sense Dark Spaces: Wildfire is going to be like Rescue Me meets Orange is the New Black, with some Ocean’s Eleven thrown in. And if that’s the case, there’s a lot of intrigue and potential here. This first issue does it’s job well, which is to say it draws the reader in and gets them invested in the characters. Particularly our lead.

