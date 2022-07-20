A Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca #4 Micro-Review – Chewbacca vs. Krrsantan

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Star Wars Han Solo and Chewbacca 4, cover, 2022, Phil NotoTITLE: Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca #4
AUTHOR: Marc Guggenheim
ARTISTS: David Messina, Alex Sinclair (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer). Cover by Phil Noto.
 RELEASE DATE: July 20, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Several pages of this issue are pretty cool, as they’re just Chewbacca and Krrsantan shooting at one another and speaking wookiee. So in it’s own way its almost a silent portion of the issue. And to an extent, Chewie gets to save the day early on. I get the sense George Lucas would approve.

For obvious reasons, David Messina’s art makes me think of Krrsantan’s appearances in The Book of Boba Fett. Based on a few panels in this issue, I’ve got to think he used those episodes for reference. It’s all in the eyes, man. All in the eyes…

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.