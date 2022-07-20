A Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca #4 Micro-Review – Chewbacca vs. Krrsantan

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca #4

AUTHOR: Marc Guggenheim

ARTISTS: David Messina, Alex Sinclair (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer). Cover by Phil Noto.

RELEASE DATE: July 20, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Several pages of this issue are pretty cool, as they’re just Chewbacca and Krrsantan shooting at one another and speaking wookiee. So in it’s own way its almost a silent portion of the issue. And to an extent, Chewie gets to save the day early on. I get the sense George Lucas would approve.

For obvious reasons, David Messina’s art makes me think of Krrsantan’s appearances in The Book of Boba Fett. Based on a few panels in this issue, I’ve got to think he used those episodes for reference. It’s all in the eyes, man. All in the eyes…

