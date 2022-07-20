A Black Adam #2 Micro-Review – Meeting Malik White

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Black Adam #2 (of 12)

AUTHOR: Christopher Priest

ARTISTS: Rafa Sandoval, Matt Herms (Colorist), Willie Schubert (Letterer). Cover by Irvin Rodriguez.

RELEASE DATE: July 19, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Christopher Priest actually does something fairly uncommon with Malik White, who allegedly inherits Black Adam’s power. The character gets injected with a lot of “witty banter,” yet manages to be fairly entertaining, as opposed to annoying.

I don’t know much about Black Adam’s recent history, and my interest in the new movie is relatively low. But Priest, Sandoval, and this team have nonetheless created something that’s captured my interest. Here’s hoping they can sustain it for 10 more issues.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com