A Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #5 Micro-Review – Too Chummy?

TITLE: Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #5

AUTHOR: Mark Waid

ARTISTS: Dan Mora, Tamra Bonvillain (Colorist), Aditya Bidikar (Letterer)

RELEASE DATE: July 19, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

At the risk of sounding like a broken record, Mora and Bonvillain’s art is what’s really selling this book. What’s more, Waid has given them no shortage of exciting stuff to draw.

Question: How chummy should Superman and Batman be? Waid might be writing them a little too friendly for my taste. They should have a healthy respect for each other, and there’s nothing wrong with there being a friendship between them. But there should also be a certain something in the air when they’re working together. Tension? Weight? It’s tough to describe…

