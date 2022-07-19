A Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #5 Micro-Review – Too Chummy?

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Batman Superman World's Finest 5, cover, 2022, Dan MoraTITLE: Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #5
AUTHOR: Mark Waid
ARTISTS: Dan Mora, Tamra Bonvillain (Colorist), Aditya Bidikar (Letterer)
 RELEASE DATE: July 19, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

At the risk of sounding like a broken record, Mora and Bonvillain’s art is what’s really selling this book. What’s more, Waid has given them no shortage of exciting stuff to draw.

Question: How chummy should Superman and Batman be? Waid might be writing them a little too friendly for my taste. They should have a healthy respect for each other, and there’s nothing wrong with there being a friendship between them. But there should also be a certain something in the air when they’re working together. Tension? Weight? It’s tough to describe…

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.