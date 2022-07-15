Toy Chest Theater: Beavis and Butt-Head Get Busted

Rob Siebert

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

This one genuinely made me smile. Not just because it’s easy to imagine Inspector Gadget busting Beavis and Butt-Head. But because of the caption Stephen Cort Smith put alongside it…

“They finally caught the guys that have been whackin’ off in Mr. Anderson’s tool shed”

It’s a Beavis and Butt-Head Do America reference, of course. Incidentally, has anybody seen Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe on Paramount+? I must confess, thus far I’ve been too cheap to dish out the five bucks. But in the event I ever do, it’s first up in the streaming queue…

