The Closet #2 Micro-Review – Daddy Guilt (with a Monster)

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: The Closet #2
AUTHOR: James Tynion IV
ARTISTS: Gavin Fullarton, Chris O’Halloran (Colorist), Tom Napolitano (Letterer)
 RELEASED: July 6, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Does James Tynion IV have kids? He must. Or he must at least have had little kids in his orbit at some point in his life. That’s the only explanation I can think of as to how he captures being the parent of a young child so well. You’ve got that childhood innocence, mixed with the guilt and pressure of doing right by your kid, and the absolute horror of something possibly happening…

There’s a monster too. Did I mention the monster?

