Astonishing Art: Max Mayfield as Scarlet Witch?

Rob Siebert

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

There’s no connection between Marvel’s Scarlet Witch and Stranger Things‘ Max Mayfield (played by Sadie Sink) as far as I know. Nevertheless, this mash-up by janus.arte works better than you’d think, doesn’t it? I’m not sure what it is. Maybe it’s those piercing eyes? The red hair? I suppose it’s a combination of a different elements.

Either way, the image grabs your attention. Plus, Sadie Sink would make a good superhero. Or perhaps a supervillain…?

Scarlet Witch, Max Mayfield, Sadie Sink, janus.arte

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

