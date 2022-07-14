Astonishing Art: Max Mayfield as Scarlet Witch?

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

There’s no connection between Marvel’s Scarlet Witch and Stranger Things‘ Max Mayfield (played by Sadie Sink) as far as I know. Nevertheless, this mash-up by janus.arte works better than you’d think, doesn’t it? I’m not sure what it is. Maybe it’s those piercing eyes? The red hair? I suppose it’s a combination of a different elements.

Either way, the image grabs your attention. Plus, Sadie Sink would make a good superhero. Or perhaps a supervillain…?

