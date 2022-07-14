An Above Snakes #1 Micro-Review – Rugged and Bloody Charm

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Above Snakes 1, cover, 2022, Hayden ShermanTITLE: Above Snakes #1 (of 5)
AUTHOR: Sean Lewis
ARTISTS: Hayden Sherman, Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou (Letterer)
 RELEASED: July 13, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

I don’t normally get into westerns. For whatever reason, they’re just not my flavor of ice cream. But Above Snakes is, thus far, so simple and easy to get into that it grabbed me.

The premise is simple: A lone gunfighter seeking vengeance over the murder of his wife. The art from Hayden Sherman is suitably gritty, Sean Lewis’ writing has some charming wit to it, and we’ve got a hero who has a certain rugged and bloody charm.

Also: There’s a talking vulture. Because comics are pretty awesome sometimes.

