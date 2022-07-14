A TMNT: The Armageddon Game – Opening Moves #1 Micro-Review – Exposition, Background, and References

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Armageddon Game – Opening Moves #1

AUTHOR: Tom Waltz

ARTISTS: Fero Pe, Ronda Pattison (Colorist), Shawn Lee (Letterer)

RELEASED: July 13, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Opening Moves is full of exposition and background, and we don’t see much of the Turtles themselves. But if you can get past that, it’s a nice primer for things to come in the TMNT series proper. Longtime readers should be particularly happy, as there are a number of callbacks and references.

Fero Pe is welcome back to the TMNT-verse any time, as far as I’m concerned. He’s quite adept at drawing both mutant and human characters, and making them look like they all come from the same universe.

