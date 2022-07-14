A Star Wars: The Mandalorian #1 Micro-Review – A Nugget Search

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Star Wars: The Mandalorian #1

AUTHOR: Rodney Barnes

ARTISTS: Georges Jeanty, Karl Story (Inker), Rachelle Rosenberg (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer). Cover by Adi Granov.

RELEASED: July 13, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Star Wars: The Mandalorian #1 is fine, and fine is about all I was expecting. It’s a straight up adaptation of the series premiere. No more, no less.

The cool thing about these Star Wars adaptations is that they can sometimes offer little nuggets of insight into the story that movie or show can’t. But as our main character has no inner monologue moving through this story (nor should he), I have my doubts we’ll find any nuggets in this series. But you never know.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.