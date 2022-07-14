A Star Wars: The Mandalorian #1 Micro-Review – A Nugget Search

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Star Wars The Mandalorian 1, cover, 2022, Adi GranovTITLE: Star Wars: The Mandalorian #1
AUTHOR: Rodney Barnes
ARTISTS: Georges Jeanty, Karl Story (Inker), Rachelle Rosenberg (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer). Cover by Adi Granov.
 RELEASED: July 13, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Star Wars: The Mandalorian #1 is fine, and fine is about all I was expecting. It’s a straight up adaptation of the series premiere. No more, no less.

The cool thing about these Star Wars adaptations is that they can sometimes offer little nuggets of insight into the story that movie or show can’t. But as our main character has no inner monologue moving through this story (nor should he), I have my doubts we’ll find any nuggets in this series. But you never know.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.