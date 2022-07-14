A Daredevil #1 Micro-Review – Where We’ve Been and Where We’re Going

Rob Siebert

Daredevil 1, cover, 2022, Marco Checchetto, Matthew WilsonTITLE: Daredevil #1
AUTHOR: Chip Zdarsky
ARTISTS: Marco Checchetto, Rafael De Latorre, Matthew Wilson (Colorist), Clayton Cowles (Letterer)
 RELEASED: July 13, 2022

As a jumper-on, it’s a little tough to get your bearings in this one, given the current status quo of the New York side of the Marvel Universe. Wilson Fisk is supposedly dead, Matt Murdock is supposedly dead, there are two Daredevils, etc.

But naturally, the issue is at it’s strongest when it focuses on where things are headed: Our Daredevils are leaving New York. That’s where the intrigue is, and that bodes well for things moving forward.

Oh, and Spider-Man is in this issue. Because…well, just because.

