A Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League – Superman #1 Micro-Review – Growing Up Superboy

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League – Superman #1

AUTHORS: Tom King, Brandon Thomas

ARTISTS: Chris Burnham, Fico Ossio, Adriano Lucas (Colorist), Sebastian Cheng (Colorist), Troy Peteri (Letterer)

RELEASED: July 12, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

The whole Batman and Robin aesthetic aside, which yet again proves DC has virtually no idea how to write non-Batman characters, this is a pretty cool story. It imagines a world where Clark and Lois are there for Jon Kent’s teen years, with Clark taking on a very George Reeves fatherly type role.

I don’t see Chris Burnham’s work nearly as much as I’d like to. So having him on this issue is a treat. His art has a really nice texture to it, and I’ve always enjoyed his figure rendering.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.