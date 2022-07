By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

There isn’t a heck of a lot to this shot from @toyfanatic. But in this case, there doesn’t necessarily need to be. The juxtaposition of these two characters and the perspective of the shot are enough.

It pitches an interesting story too. Imagine if Spock, not the Mandalorian, had discovered Grogu…

