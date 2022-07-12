A Superman: Son of Kal-El #13 Micro-Review – Death and Dreamer

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Superman Son of Kal-El 13, cover, 2022, Travis Moore, Tamra BonvillainTITLE: Superman: Son of Kal-El #13
AUTHORS: Nicole Maines, Tom Taylor
ARTISTS: Clayton Henry, Marcelo Maiolo & Matt Herms (Colorists), Dave Sharpe (Letterer). Cover by Travis Moore & Tamra Bonvillain.
 RELEASED: July 12, 2022

Dreamer doesn’t get the most dynamic debut I’ve ever seen. But she intrigues me enough that I want to see more. There’s a lot to be said for that.

This issue has a “death of the Justice League” fantasy (not to be confused with the “Death of the Justice League” storyline). It’s fine. But when you’ve been reading comics as long as I have, you know that when you’ve seen one of these sequences, you’ve pretty much seen them all. Not much to write home about.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.