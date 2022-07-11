A Prodigy: The Icarus Society #1 Micro-Review – Chimpanzee Hands?

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

Prodigy The Icarus Society 1, cover, 2022, Matteo BuffagniTITLE: Prodigy: The Icarus Society #1
AUTHOR: Mark Millar
ARTISTS: Matteo Buffagni, Laura Martin (Colorist), Clem Robins (Letterer). Cover by Buffagni & David Curiel.
 RELEASED: July 6, 2022

Whenever I read a new Mark Millar book, I’m always worried he’s going to offend me. I don’t know if that’s a good or a bad quality…

Prodigy doesn’t offend me. It actually doesn’t do much of anything for me. Our hero Edison Crane is (literally) the world’s smartest man, and he’s seemingly perfect in every way. Not exactly a great recipe for intrigue, and it doesn’t make me root for him at all.

The most interesting thing about Prodigy is actually right there on the cover. Our supervillain has given himself chimpanzee hands. Why? Because he’s a supervillain. Duh.

