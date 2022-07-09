There’s Something Wrong with Patrick Todd #1 Micro-Review – That Elusive FIrst Hook

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: There’s Something Wrong with Patrick Todd #1

AUTHOR: Ed Brisson

ARTISTS: Gavin Guidry, Chris O’Halloran (Colorist), Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou (Letterer)

RELEASED: July 6, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

There’s Something Wrong with Patrick Todd has potential. The art by Gavin Guidry and Chris O’Halloran is very well put together, and includes a hell of an opening splash page. However…

Patrick Todd is missing…something. I can’t tell you what exactly that is. All I know is as a result, we’re missing that strong first hook that a first issue usually needs to have. It injects the story with enough intrigue up front that makes readers want to come back next time.

Given what I see, I’m inclined to be kind to Patrick Todd, though. So I’ll stick around

