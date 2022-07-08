The Joker #15 Micro-Review – The Last Laugh (Get It…?)

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

The Joker 15, variant cover, 2022, Brian BollandTITLE: The Joker #15
AUTHORS: James Tynion IV, Sam Johns
ARTISTS: Giuseppe Camuncoli, Sweeny Boo, Cam Smith & Lorenzo Ruggiero (Inkers), Arif Prianto (Colorist), Tom Napolitano (Letterer), Becca Carey (Letterer). Variant cover by Brian Bolland.
 RELEASED: July 5, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Epic variant cover by the always amazing Brian Bolland.

This being the final issue of The Joker, I can safely say that this book overachieved. Tynion kept the title character’s mystique alive, while telling a story that was as much about Jim Gordon as the Joker. Granted, he did get a little exposition and dialogue heavy in this last issue. And the ending is predictable. But still, a well crafted story and an enjoyable series.

Still no interest in Punchline, or her back-up stories.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

