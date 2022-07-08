The Amazing Spider-Man #5 Micro-Review – Humor and Sweetness

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

The Amazing Spider-Man 5, cover, 2022, John Romita JrTITLE: The Amazing Spider-Man #5
AUTHOR: Zeb Wells
ARTISTS: John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna (Inker), Marcio Menyz (Colorist), Joe Caramaga (Letterer)
 RELEASED: July 6, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Wells does a nice job of injecting humor into this issue, as Spidey goes through a situation that’s pretty tense and devoid of natural humor. It doesn’t feel forced or contrived. That takes skill.

There’s also a sweet scene between Peter and Aunt May that, in a lot of ways, encapsulates their relationship at large.

I can’t say this first story has blown me away. But at the very least, Wells and Romita have me interested in coming back for more.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.