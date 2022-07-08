A TMNT #130 Micro-Review – Falling Action and Groundwork

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #130

AUTHOR: Sophie Campbell, Kevin Eastman & Tom Waltz (Story Consultants)

ARTISTS: Pablo Tunica, Ronda Pattison (Colorist), Shawn Lee (Letterer). Cover by John Yurcaba.

RELEASED: June 29, 2022

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

This issue gives us the falling action and conclusion to the story arc with the Punk Frogs, Dr. Barlow, Venus, etc. It’s not a thrilling read in that sense. But there’s some groundwork laid for future stories.

Pablo Tunica and Ronda Pattison continue to do great things with Venus’ IDWverse look. I realized as I was reading this issue that it’s a little reminiscent of Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas. She’s definitely distinct among the other Turtles, which is important.

