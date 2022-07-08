A TMNT #130 Micro-Review – Falling Action and Groundwork

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TMNT 130, cover, 2022, John YurcabaTITLE: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #130
AUTHOR: Sophie Campbell, Kevin Eastman & Tom Waltz (Story Consultants)
ARTISTS: Pablo Tunica, Ronda Pattison (Colorist), Shawn Lee (Letterer). Cover by John Yurcaba.
 RELEASED: June 29, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

This issue gives us the falling action and conclusion to the story arc with the Punk Frogs, Dr. Barlow, Venus, etc. It’s not a thrilling read in that sense. But there’s some groundwork laid for future stories.

Pablo Tunica and Ronda Pattison continue to do great things with Venus’ IDWverse look. I realized as I was reading this issue that it’s a little reminiscent of Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas. She’s definitely distinct among the other Turtles, which is important.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.