Astonishing Art: Mr. Freeze by Mano Ramirez

By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

I’m a sucker for Mike Mignola’s Mr. Freeze design from Batman: The Animated Series. It’s got a great vintage sci-fi space suit look to it. The red eyes are awesome too. It’s not a coincidence that the look coincides with the character’s whole renaissance that came about after the pivotal episode “Heart of Ice.”

So when I saw this portrait from Mano Ramirez, I jumped at it. The age that Ramirez injects into the character’s face adds a realism that’s very complimentary.

