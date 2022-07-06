A Power Rangers Unlimited: Countdown to Ruin Micro-Review – Unlimited Done Right

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Power Rangers Unlimited: Countdown to Ruin #1

AUTHOR: Marguerite Bennett

ARTISTS: Anna Kekovsky Chandra & Giuseppe Cafaro, Sara Antonellini (Colorist), Sharon Marino & Fabi Marques (Color Assistants), Ed Dukeshire (Letterer). Cover by Keyla Valerio.

RELEASED: June 29, 2022



By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

This issue is a great companion to Power Rangers in Space. It doesn’t tell us anything that’s crucial to PRiS from a story perspective. But it offers a lot of fun character exploration into Andros and Zhane. And that’s really what these Power Rangers Unlimited books should be.

As far as Bennett is concerned, Countdown to Ruin is a huge upgrade from her brief run on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. If allowing her to explore the larger PR universe gets us more content like this, I say let her have at it.

