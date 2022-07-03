The Variants #1 Micro-Review – One Woman, Multiple Shades

Rob Siebert

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

The Variants 1, cover, 2022, Phil NotoTITLE: The Variants #1
AUTHOR: Gail Simone
ARTISTS: Phil Noto, Cory Petit (Letterer)
 RELEASED: June 29, 2022

By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder

Gail Simone and Phil Noto was a team-up I never knew I needed. And yet, here we are. They’re both so damn good…

As the cover suggests, this story features multiple multiversal versions of Jessica Jones. My favorite part of the issue is a two-page spread where Simone and Noto play with that idea as Jessica tries on multiple shades of lipstick.

“Each one will make you a completely different person.”

See what they did there?

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.