The Variants #1 Micro-Review – One Woman, Multiple Shades

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***
TITLE: The Variants #1
AUTHOR: Gail Simone
ARTISTS: Phil Noto, Cory Petit (Letterer)
RELEASED: June 29, 2022
By Rob Siebert
Fanboy Wonder
Gail Simone and Phil Noto was a team-up I never knew I needed. And yet, here we are. They’re both so damn good…
As the cover suggests, this story features multiple multiversal versions of Jessica Jones. My favorite part of the issue is a two-page spread where Simone and Noto play with that idea as Jessica tries on multiple shades of lipstick.
“Each one will make you a completely different person.”
See what they did there?
