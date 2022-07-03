A Star Wars: Obi-Wan #2 Micro-Review – Lights in the Darkness

***This is where we keep it nice and simple. Comic book reviews in 100 words or less. Straight, concise, and to the point.***

TITLE: Star Wars: Obi-Wan #2

AUTHOR: Christopher Cantwell

ARTISTS: Luke Ross, Nolan Woodard (Colorist), Joe Caramagna (Letterer). Cover by Phil Noto.

RELEASED: June 29, 2022



By Rob Siebert

Fanboy Wonder

Luke Ross and Nolan Woodard’s art highlight this issue, as they have the not necessarily enviable task of depicting Obi-Wan and Qui-Gon in an environment mostly devoid of light.

This issue didn’t blow me away from a plot perspective. But it did do a fine job of capturing the master/apprentice dynamic between our two heroes, which for my money was one of the better aspects of The Phantom Menace.

Marvel should really release a book of Phil Noto’s Star Wars work. The majority of it is just brilliant.

Email Rob at primaryignition@yahoo.com, or check us out on Twitter.